Here is another look at the 2020 MacBook Air (Video)

Yesterday we got to have a look at the new 2020 MacBook Pro and now we get to have another look at the device in a new video from Zollotech.

The new MacBook Air has had a number of upgrades over the previous model, the design is very similar although it comes with the latest Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple has made a major change to the keyboard on the MacBook Air, the new model comes with a new scissor keyboard which is a great improvement over the previous butterfly keyboard that many people had issues with.

It also comes with some improved speakers and new microphones and a number of other upgrades.

The new MacBook air is now available to buy from Apple’s website and the device starts at $999, there are a number of different models to choose from.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals