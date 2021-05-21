Here is another look at iOS 14.7 Beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 14.7 beta 1 software, the software was released ahead of the iOS 14.6 software update. They also released iPadOS 14.7 beta 1 for the iPad at the same time. We recently saw a video of the software and now we have another one.

The video below gives us a look at the new iOS 14.7 beta 1 software, the update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple are expected to release this new version of iOS around the end of June, they are expected to release iOS 14.6 very soon, it may land some time today, or possibly early next week.

As soon as we get some details on when they new iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 software update will be released we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit:Brandon Butch

