What changes are there in iOS 14.7 Beta 1 (Video)

Apple surprisingly released iOS 14.7 beta 1 yesterday, the software comes ahead of the release of iOS 14.6 which we recently had the Release Candidate for.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the first Developer Beta of iOS 14.7 and we get to find out if there are any new features.

iOS 14.7 Beta 1 is Out! - What's New?

Apple also released iPadOS 14.7 beta 1 at the same time, both of these are the first beta releases of iOS 14.7, so we can expect to wait a while until the final version of the software lands.

Apple are expected to iOS 14.6 early next week, it should land some time Monday or Tuesday, we are expecting this new iOS 14.7 software to be released around the end of June. As soon as we get some more information on the release date we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

