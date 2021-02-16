Here is another look at iOS 14.5 beta 1 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 1 about two weeks ago, we may get the second beta of the software later today.

We have seen a number of videos of this new beta of iOS and now we have another video from Brandon Butch, this gives us a look at some more new features in the latest beta of iOS 14.5

You can now change the default music player with Siri in this update and there are also some major privacy changes in this update. Apps will no longer be able to track what you are doing without you giving them consent.

This is something that companies like Facebook are against as it could end up costing them billions, although this change is great for us users as it gives us the choice of whether or not to allow these apps to track us.

Apple are expected to release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 some time in March, as soon as we get some details on exactly when the new updates will land, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

