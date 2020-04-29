Here is another iPhone SE battery test (Video)

We previously saw a battery test video for the new 2020 iPhone SE, now we have another one, this one is from Brandon Butch and the handset is tested side by side with a number of devices.

The iPhone SE is tested along with the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 6S and the original iPhone SE, lets see how the handset does.

Apple’s new iPhone SE shares a similar battery and design to the iPhone 8, although it does come with the new Apple A13 Bionic processor which is designed to be more efficient.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE lasted over and hour longer than the iPhone 8, although it was not as good as the iPhone 11 or iPhone 10 XR, this is expected as these handsets have larger batteries.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

