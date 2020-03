A new indoor garden has launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the aptly named Herb Gardens allowing you to easily grow fresh herbs and vegetables in the comfort of your own home, making them available whenever required. Created by GardenByte based in Cambridge Massachusetts the Herb Garden is available to back with early bird pledges starting from $1,299 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during September 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

