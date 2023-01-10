Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe hypercar unveiled

Hennessey has unveiled their latest hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, and the car is designed for the track.

The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe comes with an impressive 1,817 horsepower, it features a twin-turbo V8 and the car will be limited to just 24 cars, each one costing $2.7 million.

The Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is based on the Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe – the two share nearly identical DNA – yet distinguishing the Revolution Coupe from its sibling are its comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry. The engineering team also focused on reducing mass. Thanks to a systematic focus on weight reduction, the race-honed model tips the scales below 3,000 pounds – it is the lightest Venom F5 model.

Honed by Chief Engineer John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, the Revolution capitalizes on every bit of his 38 years of performance car development with GM and his exemplary racing career – Heinricy has more than 240 professional races under his belt, including 35 grueling 24-hour races and multiple race/championship wins (he also holds three FIA Speed Records and has over 1,000 laps of the Nürburgring to his name).

