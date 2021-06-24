Full size Heidelberg Letterpress made from paper

For her latest project Korean artist Lee Ji-hee has recreated an iconic full-size Heidelberg Letterpress from paper and card. The finished sculpture which measures 1500 mm x 1800 mm x 1600 mm in size adds to the artist portfolio which includes other cardboard creations such as an. 8 m cardboard train, paper flowers, food and shoes. The paper Heidelberg Letterpress is a near exact replica of the original German model, which Lee Ji-hee carefully studied before attempting her amazing project constructed from corrugated cardboard and paper. The cardboard Heidelberg Letterpress took three months to build and has been created to celebrate the long history of printing on Chungmuri and Euljiro streets in Seoul.

“Eulji-Ro Printing Street was the Mecca of the printing industry of Republic of Korea. People who wrote books and needed papers must have been to Eulji-Ro Printing Street at least once. Although the habit of reading books of citizens have been reducing from the past, the communication through the paper are still significantly meaningful. Paper printing medias must not stay in the role from the past but will have to look for ways to the future with new changes.”

The original Heidelberg Letterpress is often referred to as the Heidelberg Windmill after the shape and movement of its paper feed system was first introduced to the world in 1914 and was manufactured between 1923 and 1985. Although no longer being manufactured it is still in wide use for commercial and enthusiast letterpress printing and the company today produces offset presses and printing related products for the paper and printing industries. For more photographs of the construction and detailed views of the mechanical sections of the paper and card Heidelberg Letterpress jump over to the Behance website by following the link below.

Source : Colossal : Behance

