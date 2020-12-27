BOLT heated mug keeps your drink warm for over 4 hours

After a successful Kickstarter campaign BOLT the new affordable heated mug, which is not only dishwasher safe but also offers an elegant minimalist design capable of keeping your drinks hot for over four hours on a single charge. Has now transitioned from Kickstarter to Indiegogo InDemand allowing you to still bag a bargain, if you missed out on the original crowd funding campaign.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $75 or £56, offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way, and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the BOLT heated mug project watch the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We created the world’s first modular heated mug designed to go in the dishwasher.To never deal with cold cups of coffee ever again, preorder your very own BOLT by clicking Back This Project or read on to learn more! Most temperature controlled mugs are over-engineered, expensive, underperforming, and a pain to use. BOLT is a completely portable and rechargeable heated 10oz mug that maintains your drink at three ideal temperatures for 4+ hours. “

“BOLT is designed to all UL safety standards required for certification. It features an automatic shut-off in the base if no liquid or mug is present to make the BOLT safe to use at all times and to conserve battery life. To regulate any liquid at a warm temperature you either have to A) add heat (energy) to the liquid or B) keep its existing heat from dissipating. BOLT does both. The BOLT MugTop is engineered with the most effective insulation system that features a double walled static air gap design and a food grade stainless steel inner liner that conducts and radiates heat back into the liquid.”

Control the temperature of your coffee or tea using simple capacitive one-touch controls. For a complete list of all available special pledges, extra media and features, jump over to the official BOLT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

