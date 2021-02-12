Premium clothing manufacturer Quanta Vici based in Toronto, Canada has created a new range of heated gloves and heated socks now available via Indiegogo InDemand. The campaign has already raised over $450,000 thanks to over 2,200 backers and are still available at discounted prices. The smart wearable heated gloves and heated socks use a companion smartphone application enabling you to set your required temperature easily.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $199 or £144 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Quanta Vici campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Quanta Vici heated gloves and socks project play the promotional video below.

“Our Integrated Smart Sense Apparel Control is capable of detecting component performance, such as heating and battery performance, and reporting technical issues, as well as acting on them. The devices can receive updates from our cloud through the app, so you can always stay up-to-date with our latest technology. Additionally, our electronics have been designed in such a way that prevents it from abusing the technology, even on purpose.”

“Our team of industry-leading professionals brings experience from your favorite brands such as Adidas, Ralph Lauren, BMW, and even NASA to design beautiful, luxurious, and comfortable gloves and socks that will keep you warm throughout the day, without the bulky extra layers and cheap fabric.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the heated gloves and socks, jump over to the official Quanta Vici crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals