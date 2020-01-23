Bilby 400 lumen rechargeable head torch from $46

Outdoor adventurers and campers searching for a rechargeable head torch capable of providing a powerful 400 lumen light, may be interested in the new Knog Bliby. The head torch has been designed to offer a lightweight, waterproof, USB rechargeable, form-fitting head torch with multipurpose optics.

The Bilby produces 400 lumens of light output, providing enough light for the most serious outdoor user in the most demanding of outdoor scenarios, says Knog. On its highest setting the head torches capable of providing up to 5 hours of light and over 90 hours on its lowest setting. Earlybird pledges are now available from $46 or roughly £37 or AU$69, with worldwide shipping expected to take place in a few months time.

“At Knog we have always questioned convention, so when we decided to apply our 18 years lighting experience to the world of headlamps, we asked ourselves 3 simple questions. Why do headlamps all look and function in the same way? Why do headlamps use elasticated straps that smell and lose their elasticity? Why do all headlamps not deliver on the power output that they promise? The answer was simply that headlamps were crying out for some innovation. “

“Weighing in at just 90 grams is unbelievably light for any headlamp, but when you consider the Bilby’s power output to weight ratio, it extraordinary. The Bilby is so lightweight and comfortable, it easy to forget you are wearing a headlamp at all. Our strap and housing are made from one piece of silicone, making the Bilby perfectly balanced, ultra-comfortable and beautifully contoured. ”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals