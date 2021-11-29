Haxson smart airfan with Alexa support and more $199

Haxson is a new smart airfan packed with a wide variety of different features and capable of purifying, heating and more thanks to its integrated speaker, light, smart functions and Alexa compatibility. Having raised over $3.5 million thanks to over 16,000 backers the project is now available via Indiegogo Indemand. The cylindrical airfan can be positioned wherever you need extra purification, heat or cooling and is quiet enough to be mounted close to your bed providing you with fresh, clean air during your sleep.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $199 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Why don’t you see this combo more often? It’s because most who have tried have either had to lower fan speed, or make a bunch of noise to achieve it. With Haxson’s dual motors, intake and purification each have a dedicated blower! And as a result, minimum noise leads to maximum performance. With an expansive chamber for excellent airflow, the fan function lets you forget about those heat waves entirely. Aim it vertically or horizontally, to dial in to that perfect angle.”

If the Haxson campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Haxson smart airfan project review the promotional video below.

“Separate climate zones make it easy to enjoy your own temperature at night, and stay cuddled up to those you love. Never worry about energy consumption with Haxson by your side, with high thermal efficiency and a long lifespan without question. 10 levels of heating for you to choose from! Our PTC ceramic heating plate helps heat you up faster, keeps you safer, and lowers energy consumption! Most importantly, your skin stays hydrated.”

“With a brushless DC motor, the lifespan and air delivery are matched to ideal dual-motor conditions, and the efficient hollow design is optimized for you. Our proprietary design waves 100% of the wind to where you want it, unlike traditional fans, which waste up to 70% constantly. Target your power consumption, noise, and airflow through Haxson.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart airfan, jump over to the official Haxson crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals