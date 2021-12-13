Hatsiu compact wireless mechanical keyboard from $77

Hatsiu is a new wireless mechanical keyboard equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery providing up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge or 600 hours without a backlight. Featuring 100 keys in a compact form factor the keyboard features RGB backlighting and connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4 GHz wireless as well as a wired connection if preferred. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Hatsiu Wireless mechanical keyboard

“Hatsiu mechanical keyboard create an addictive typing experience. It features 100 keys, Outemu switch and PBT keycaps to boost your productivity and a great tactile typing experience. With RGB backlight and triple mode connection for MacOS, Windows, IOS, Android. Hatsiu is a power-packed keyboard for all keyboard enthusiasts. Hatsiu mechanical keyboard has full-size functionality in a compact design with 100 necessary keys. Providing the perfect tactile typing experience, take your gaming and daily work to the next level. Hatsiu support 15 dynamic lighting effects keycaps and side panel. So can fly your colors on the fingertips with customizable lights and giving you 16.8M color control via shortcuts, lighted keys looks awesome and matching your battle intensity during gameplay help you use your system at night or in low light.”

If the Hatsiu campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Hatsiu wireless mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“Hatsiu regroup the four parts of the numeric keypad, the arrow keys, the main key area and the hotkeys area. Meet the needs of various scenes of work, games and typing. Especially using the numeric keyboard, data input and calculation become easier and faster. There are 3 modes(Bluetooth 5.0/2.4Ghz Wirelss / USB-C Wired）to connect with up to 5 devices at the same time and you can easily switch between different connections with shortcut keys. It becomes the perfect solution for every desk, no matter what device setup you have.”

“Connect to one Wired and 2.4Ghz and three bluetooth 5.0 devices. Use FN+Q/W /E to bluetooth 5.0 devices，FN+R to 2.4G devices. Hatsiu keyboard is compatible with Windows, Android, Mac OS or Linux devices. There are differences in how keyboards work for each of these platforms, but Hatsiu will automatically adapt to each platform as far as possible, it can easily cross Platforms and recognize the OS it is paired with, re-mapping the keys in the process, complete with the hotkeys and shortcut keys as well.”

Source : Kickstarter

