Harley-Davidson Serial 1 electric bikes now available to pre-order from $3,399

Harley-Davidson has today started taking preorders for its new electric bike range the Serial 1, with prices starting from $3,399. Deliveries expected to take place sometime during the summer months of 2021 and a range of electric bikes is available depending on your needs requirements and preferences. Offering four different frame sizes, a 529Wh removable battery and speeds of up to 20 mph in assisted mode.

The Harley-Davidson Serial 1 electric bike range includes the Rush, Rush Step-Thru, Rush Speed and Mosh. The Mosh electric bike can be seen in action in the promotional video below and the first 1,000 customer that pre-orders will also receive a limited First Edition medallion.

“The light weight, magnesium housing Brose S Mag motor produces 90Nm/66 ft. lb. torque, plenty of power assistance to provide a quick launch from a standing start and to give the rider the ability to conquer challenging hills. High performance thanks to a brushless internal rotar and mid-drive mounting. The sophisticated commuter. The RUSH/CTY model is a premium, full-feature eBicycle designed for adventure-seeking adults ready for more-convenient and fun commutes, reduced riding effort and easier access to healthy lifestyles.”

For more details and specifications on all four models in the new Harley-Davidson electric bike range jump over to the official Serial 1 website by following the link below.

Source : Harley-Davidson

