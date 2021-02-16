HANNspree Pad 13.3 inch Zeus budget Android tablet launched in the UK

HANNspree is launching a new budget Android tablet in the UK, the HANNspree Pad 13.3 inch Zeus, the device will retail for £269.
The new HANNspree Pad 13.3 inch Zeus is equipped with a 13.3 inch IPS LED display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
the device comes with a MediaTek MT8183 octa core processor and it features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of build in storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 128GB card.
Other specifications on the new HANNspree Pad 13.3 include a 10,000 mAh battery and a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies. On the rear of the handset there is also a 5 megapixel camera for photos and videos.
The device comes with USB C, Mini HDMI and it also features WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n+ac 2.4GHz/5GHz + Bluetooth 5.0 LE + GPS. The device runs Google’s Android 10 OS, you can find out more details about the tablet at the link below.
Source HANNspree
