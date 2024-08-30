HANNspree ecoVISION Paper Display Showcase at IFA 2024

HANNspree, a subsidiary of HannStar, has announced its latest innovation, the ecoVISION Paper Display, at IFA 2024. This innovative technology promises to transform the display industry with its ultra-low power consumption, eco-friendly features, and eye care benefits. The display is designed to reflect ambient light, significantly reducing its reliance on internal light sources and consuming up to eighty percent less power than traditional LED-backlit panels.

HANNspree ecoVISION Paper Display

The ecoVISION Paper Display offers numerous benefits that make it a standout in the display technology market. Its ultra-low power consumption is a significant advantage, especially in today’s energy-conscious world. By reflecting ambient light, the ecoVISION panel minimizes its reliance on internal light sources, consuming up to eighty percent less power than traditional LED-backlit panels. This makes it an ideal choice for various applications, from e-readers to digital signage.

Eye Care and Health Benefits

In addition to its energy-saving benefits, the ecoVISION Paper Display also promotes personal health and well-being. Its true 8-bit, non-FRC, flicker-free, and low blue light features help reduce eye strain, leading to improved focus during extended screen use. This is particularly valuable for individuals looking to boost cognitive stamina and productivity.

Applications of ecoVISION Paper Display

The ecoVISION Paper Display is versatile and can be used in various applications, including e-readers, monitors, and digital signage.

E-readers

HANNspree’s next-generation e-readers operate on Android 14 and come in two sizes. The larger version features a 10-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, a 4000 mAh battery, 5 MP front and rear cameras, 4 GB RAM, and 128 GB ROM. The smaller version has a 7.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, a 3000 mAh battery, 5 MP front and 8 MP rear cameras, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM. Both models include an adjustable front light for use in low-light conditions.

Monitors

HANNspree’s new series of eyecare monitors builds on its twenty-year legacy in monitor design and manufacturing. The pure reflective monitor features a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display that fully uses ambient light reflectance, making it ideal for environments with above 500 lux lighting. The professional monitor offers a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display with an adjustable backlight option for low-light conditions.

Signage

HANNspree will unveil two new digital signage products at IFA 2024. The mobile sign is designed for portable use cases and features a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, a 9600mAh battery, and an adjustable floor stand on wheels. The fixed mount sign features a larger, 28-inch ecoVISION Paper Display. Both models fully use ambient light reflectance, making them ideal for outdoor, daytime use, and indoors with at least 500 lux lighting.

Pricing and Availability

HANNspree’s ecoVISION Paper Display products are slated for release through late 2024 and early 2025. Pricing details will be announced closer to the release dates. The company will showcase its new range of ecoVISION products at IFA Next, stand H27-P20. HANNspree’s ecoVISION Paper Display is set to transform the display industry with its ultra-low power consumption, eye care benefits, and eco-friendly features.

Whether used in e-readers, monitors, or digital signage, this innovative technology offers significant advantages over traditional LED-backlit panels. For those interested in innovative display technology, HANNspree’s Paper Display is a must-see. For more details jump over to the official HANNspree website. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of paper displays :



