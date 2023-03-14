Hive hammock stand requires no staking

If you enjoy using a hammock when adventuring outdoors but sometimes need to hang your hammock perhaps where no trees or suitable mounting is available, you may be interested in a new hammock stand created by YOBOgear called the Hive. Launched by Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $120,000 thanks to over 125 backers with still nine days remaining.

Hive consists of telescopic aluminium tubes and requires no staking allowing you to position your hammock almost anywhere you would like to make the most of the outdoors, view or situation. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $799 or £658 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Adventures are best enjoyed when well-rested. More and more people are experiencing the great sleep and energized excursions that come with sleeping in a hammock. But hammocks limit us to finding a camp spot with the perfect trees — and usually, to sleeping alone. Not anymore. With Hive Hammock Stand, you can hammock wherever you please, in whatever hammock you choose. And, now you can hammock next to someone you love. (Don’t worry — if you still want to hang solo on Hive, that’s cool too.)”

Hammock stand

“Hive requires NO staking. It uses telescoping aluminum poles that pack down small, and click easily into place where you need them. The done-for-you tension lines are quick and simple to adjust, so you can do less setup and more relaxing. We’ve also incorporated larger, user-friendly push buttons, so setting up in the cold is a breeze.”

Assuming that the Hive funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Hive hammock stand project check out the promotional video below.

“We are pleased to have teamed up with our friends at Dutchware Gear and Jacks R Better to offer you some extra-special, custom-made-for-Hive items that will make your hammock camp complete! Both companies are well-known in the hammock industry for their quality craftsmanship. This is an amazing opportunity to get more premium gear at an incredible price.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hammock stand, jump over to the official Hive crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





