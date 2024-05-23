Haloasis A1 holographic lyric display wireless speaker

The unique design of the Haloasis A1, will transport you into a world where your favorite tunes come to life in a dazzling display of sight and sound. This holographic lyric wireless speaker is not just a device; it’s a gateway to an immersive audiovisual experience that will leave you breathless. Imagine sitting in your living room, surrounded by the mesmerizing glow of the Haloasis A1’s holographic display.

The Persistence of Vision technology creates a stunning 360-degree viewing angle, ensuring that no matter where you are in the room, you’ll be treated to a visual feast. The mini-LED transparent display boasts an impressive 70 PPI accuracy, guaranteeing that every lyric and visual effect is rendered with crystal clarity. As you watch the words to your favorite songs dance before your eyes, you’ll find yourself drawn into the music like never before.

Early access pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $599 or £472 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

But the Haloasis A1 isn’t just about looks; it’s also a powerhouse when it comes to audio quality. With three high-fidelity sound units, including two symmetrical full-range speakers and a high-power subwoofer, this speaker delivers a rich, dynamic sound that will make you feel like you’re front row at a concert. The experts at Platin Gate APS have fine-tuned every aspect of the audio, ensuring that each note is perfectly balanced and crystal clear. And with a dedicated DSP unit handling sound tuning, you can be confident that you’re getting studio-quality sound right in the comfort of your own home.

Connecting to the Haloasis A1 wireless speaker is a breeze, thanks to its seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Whether you’re an iOS or Android user, you can easily sync your device with the speaker and start enjoying your music in seconds. The real-time lyrics and audio visualization features sync perfectly with your tunes, creating an immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re part of the music. Say goodbye to complicated setups and tangled wires; with the Haloasis A1, you can focus on what really matters: losing yourself in the music.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Haloasis A1 is the endless customization options it offers. You can personalize your speaker with a wide range of artistic screensavers and dynamic art effects, making it a true reflection of your unique style. The holographic display can also show practical information like time and weather, all of which can be customized through the smart app. And with regular updates bringing new themes and holiday styles, your Haloasis A1 will always feel fresh and exciting. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing ambient display or a high-energy visualizer, you can tailor your experience to suit your preferences.

If the Haloasis A1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Haloasis A1 holographic lyric wireless speaker project review the promotional video below.

When it’s time to unleash your inner rock star, the Haloasis A1’s Karaoke Mode is there to help you shine. Simply connect a wireless microphone via the AUX IN port, and you’ll be ready to belt out your favorite tunes. The new Karaoke Mode in the app takes things to the next level, offering an immersive experience that will make you feel like you’re performing on stage. Whether you’re hosting a party or just having fun with friends, the Haloasis A1 is the perfect companion for all your singing adventures.

Finally, no music experience is complete without the right ambiance, and the Haloasis A1 has you covered with its dynamic atmosphere lighting. With a staggering 16 million colors to choose from, you can create custom light shows that sync perfectly with the rhythm of your music. Use the smart app to design the perfect lighting for any occasion, from a cozy evening at home to a lively dance party. The atmosphere lighting feature adds an extra layer of immersion to your music, making every listening session a truly unforgettable experience.

In conclusion, the Haloasis A1 is more than just a speaker; it’s a gateway to a new world of music appreciation. With its stunning holographic display, superior audio quality, seamless connectivity, endless customization options, Karaoke Mode, and dynamic atmosphere lighting, this device is a must-have for any music lover. So why settle for an ordinary listening experience when you can have an extraordinary one? Embrace the future of music with the Haloasis A1 and prepare to be amazed.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the holographic lyric wireless speaker, jump over to the official Haloasis A1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



