Halo Nerf guns unveiled, arriving October 1st 2020

Thanks to a partnership between Hasbro and 343 Industries the games development studio responsible for creating Halo, a new range of Halo inspired Nerf dens will be made available later this year. The Nerf Halo MA40 Blaster and MicroShots Assortment has been inspired by the Legendary Halo Franchise and will be available throughout the United States and United Kingdom ready for the holiday season of 2020 with additional markets to follow in 2021. Select products will also include an exclusive Halo Infinite code for unlockable additional in game content.

The Nerf Halo MA40 Blaster takes the form of a motorised, semi-automatic blaster that includes a 10-dart clip and 10 Elite darts, and two collectible single-shot MicroShots blasters inspired by the Halo launchers the SPNKr and The Needler.

“The NERF Halo blasters will immerse Halo fans into the highly anticipated next chapter of the legendary Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, featuring the iconic Master Chief. Through an epic line-up of sci-fi inspired NERF blasters designed to look like the accessories featured in the game, fans can play out the heroic battles in an interstellar war between humanity and an overwhelming alien threat.”

“NERF and Halo are both heritage brands that kids have grown up with and loved for decades, and we’ve found a strong overlap within our consumers,” said Adam Kleinman, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, Hasbro. “We are constantly looking into ways to bring more innovation and excitement to the NERF brand, and saw an incredible opportunity to collaborate with 343 Industries as they reinvent Halo for the next generation.”

Source :Hasbro

