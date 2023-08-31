Half-Life 2 RTX community remix project announced

In an exciting announcement for gaming enthusiasts, the community remix project, Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project, has been unveiled. This project is a remastered version of Valve’s Half-Life 2, one of the most highly acclaimed games in history. The project is being spearheaded by four of the top mod teams from Half-Life 2, now operating under the banner of Orbifold Studios.

The mod teams are utilizing the latest version of RTX Remix, a free modding platform provided by NVIDIA. This platform is being used to reconstruct materials with Physically Based Rendering (PBR) properties, add extra geometric detail via Valve’s Hammer editor, and leverage NVIDIA technologies. These technologies include full ray tracing, DLSS 3, Reflex, and RTX IO, all of which are set to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for GeForce RTX gamers.

NVIDIA’s RTX Remix has previously been used to release Portal with RTX, a high-fidelity reimagining of Valve’s classic game. Now, the platform is being used to breathe new life into Half-Life 2, with the latest project, Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project.

Half-Life 2 RTX community remix project

“Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is early in development and is a community effort looking to galvanize talented modders and artists everywhere. If you are interested in joining the project, and have significant experience with creating mods or 3D art, we encourage you to apply via the Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project website“

Almost every asset in Half-Life 2 RTX is being reconstructed in high fidelity. Full ray tracing is being used to bring cutting-edge graphics to the game, with the remastered version featuring 8X the pixels in average world textures and 20X the geometric detail in assets like the suit. The game also boasts realistic light refraction and reflection, enhancing the overall immersion for players.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is still in its early stages of development. The team is actively seeking experienced modders and artists to join the project and contribute to this exciting endeavor.

The recently released Portal: Prelude RTX utilized a new version of NVIDIA RTX Remix that improved performance and the quality of path tracing for older graphics cards. These optimizations and enhancements are set to be brought to Portal with RTX later this Fall, alongside an upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS 3.5. This upgrade introduces a new feature called Ray Reconstruction that uses AI to improve ray tracing image quality.

NVIDIA has committed to continue sharing early access versions of RTX Remix with select modders. This will further refine the creator toolkit and runtime, ensuring the best possible gaming experience for players. The Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the potential of modern gaming technology.

Source: NVIDIA



