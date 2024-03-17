How to create AI videos using Haiper for free

Haiper AI is a groundbreaking AI video generator that has recently entered the market, offering users the ability to create stunningly realistic videos completely free of charge. Developed by two former employees of DeepMind, a renowned artificial intelligence company owned by Google, Haiper AI has already made significant strides in the world of AI-generated content creation. The company has raised an impressive $13 million in seed funding, showcasing the immense potential and interest in this cutting-edge technology.

One of the most appealing aspects of Haiper AI is its user-friendly interface and straightforward process for creating videos. Users can simply navigate to the Haiper AI website, click on the “Try for Free” button, and they will be instantly directed to the platform’s main page. From there, all that’s required is to enter a brief text prompt describing the desired video content into the text box at the bottom of the screen. To achieve the best results, it is recommended to include three key elements in the prompt: a subject, a type of motion, and a desired style.

Making AI videos using Haiper

To maximize the quality and accuracy of the generated videos, the tutorial created by Samson – Delightful Design offers several tips and tricks for writing effective prompting to create the best possible AI videos. These include using clear and specific language, providing detailed descriptions of the subject and scene, and incorporating creative elements such as interesting vocabulary, metaphors, or contrasts to stimulate the AI model’s imagination. Additionally, the platform provides a selection of stylistic tags that can be applied to the videos, instantly adding a unique visual flair. Some of the available styles include old film, watercolor, cyberpunk, arcane (for a mysterious touch), LEGO, and blurred background (creating a cinematic bokeh effect).

Once the prompt is entered, and the desired style is selected, users simply need to click the “Create” button, and Haiper AI will generate a high-definition video based on the provided information. Currently, the platform allows for the creation of 2-second videos, with plans to expand the length in the near future. The output resolution for vertical videos is 720 x 1088, while horizontal videos are generated at 1280 x 720. Users have the option to keep their creations private or make them publicly available on the platform.

In addition to generating videos from text prompts, Haiper AI offers a feature called “Animate Your Image,” which enables users to upload a still image and use it as a base for animation. This is particularly useful for those who want to add motion to their existing AI-generated artwork from other platforms like MidJourney or Ideogram. The platform also teases a “Video to Video” tool, which promises to allow users to change elements within an existing video, opening up a world of possibilities for content modification and enhancement.

Haiper AI video generator points of interest

Free, online AI video generation tool

Developed by former DeepMind employees

Raised $13 million in seed funding

User-friendly interface

Generate videos by entering simple text prompts

Prompts should include a subject, motion, and style

Offers stylistic tags (e.g., old film, watercolor, cyberpunk, arcane, Lego, blurred background)

Generates high-definition videos (vertical: 720 x 1088, horizontal: 1280 x 720)

Current video length limit: 2 seconds (plans to expand)

Privacy settings for public or private video creation

“Animate Your Image” feature: upload and animate still images

“Video to Video” tool (in development): modify elements within existing videos

Video quality comparable to other AI tools like Sora

Downloadable video output

Potential for creating entire worlds, narratives, and films with text prompts

Future possibilities for multimodal AI input (storylines, dialogue, music, voice)

Applicable in various fields (e.g., entertainment, advertising)

Constantly evolving and improving technology

When compared to other AI video generation tools like Sora, Haiper AI holds its own, producing videos of nearly the same quality. Although Sora’s output may be slightly more realistic at present, Haiper AI’s results are still incredibly impressive, considering the platform’s ease of use and accessibility.

As AI video technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the potential applications for tools like Haiper AI are vast and exciting. From creating entire worlds and narratives to generating films with simple text prompts, the possibilities are virtually limitless. With the integration of multimodal AI input, future versions of these tools may be able to generate not only visuals but also storylines, dialogue, music, and voice, all while maintaining consistent characters and styles throughout the content.

Hyper AI is undoubtedly at the forefront of this AI video revolution, and its user-friendly platform, coupled with its impressive output quality, makes it an accessible and powerful tool for content creators, advertisers, and enthusiasts alike. As the company continues to refine its technology and expand its offerings, it is poised to make a significant impact on the world of video content creation.



