HackSpace Magazine March 2021 issue 40 now available featuring Raspberry Pi Pico projects



Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, makers and developers may be interested to know that the latest issue of the HackSpace magazine for March 2021 issue 40 is now available to purchase and download for free as a PDF if preferred. Offering a wealth of useful projects and insight into using the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller which is now available to purchase priced at just $4.

“So you’re got a Raspberry Pi Pico – what next? Explore some of the possibilities of this $4 microcontroller in the latest issue of HackSpace, that’s what! We’re going further with the Pico to give you more ideas and projects to get stuck into, and we won’t stop until the robot army is complete (or we run out of NeoPixels, which ever is sooner).”

HackSpace Magazine Issue 40 features include :

– Mix old tech (screen printing) with new (laser cutting)

– Control curves in FreeCAD

– How Sonic the Hedgehog 2 inspired a modular synth odyssey

– Go down the rabbit hole of crochet

Source : RPiF

