April 2020 HackSpace magazine now available



If you are searching for projects to keep you and your family busy over the next few weeks, you may be interested to know that the Raspberry Pi publishing house responsible for publications such as MagPi the official Raspberry Pi magazine. Has made available the April 2020 edition of the awesome HackSpace magazine, issue 29. April’s publication focuses on projects using wood as well as electronics and projects that can interact with the real world.

“Woodworking has always seemed equal parts challenging and inviting to us. Where do you even start? You start here: we’ve taken the complex art of woodworking and distilled it to the basics. The tools, the materials you need, and a first project that will get you well on your way to building your own unique creations.”

– Pick the right screen for your next Raspberry Pi project…

– Learn about how the Mens Shed’s movement is spreading wellbeing through making

– Build a remote control heating system for your maker space/workshop/shed

– Play an arcade classic using an Adafruit Circuit Playground Express

The April 2020 HackSpace magazine issue 29 is now available to download as a free PDF or purchase online using the Android and iOS companion applications, or you can subscribe the magazine delivered directly to your door.

Source : HSM

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals