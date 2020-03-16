Greyhat digital detective adventure and hacking game lands on Steam

Greyhat is a new digital detective adventure which is currently under development and will require players to solve puzzles, gather clues, and complete objectives in this “thrilling adventure game where you hack into computers and reveal their deepest, darkest secrets”. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about the hacking simulator game currently listed on Steam for PC. Greyhat is expected to be officially launch later this year sometime during the summers months of 2020.

“In Greyhat , you play as yourself, an infamous hacker-for-hire with skills and abilities that allow you to infiltrate any computer. One day, you complete a job only to discover that you have crossed some very powerful people, and in their revenge, your family pays the ultimate price. To right this wrong you must hack into other people’s computers, look through their files, read their emails, mess with their software, and find clues that may lead you closer to bringing justice to your loved ones. GREYHAT allows you to snoop through various computers with a diverse range of objectives.”

For more information about the digital detective adventure and hacking simulation game jump over to the official Steam page.

Source : Steam : Eurogamer

