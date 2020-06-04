Gwent Master Mirror expansion lands this month

CD Projekt has announced this week that the fifth expansion for its card game Gwent, will be arriving at the end of this month and will be available on Android, iOS and PC systems from June 30th 2020. Themed around the Witcher 3 villain Gaunter O’Dimm, also known as the Master Mirror or the Man of Glass. The new content add over 70 new cards for players to enjoy. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more.

“There are faction-specific cards – including new “evolving” Legendary cards that grow stronger with each passing round – as well as 11 neutral cards usable across all factions.” explains Matt Wales from Eurogamer.

“He’s always been there, quietly pulling at fate’s strings, his evil touch creeping its way into key events in the Continent’s history. From the Empire of Nilfgaard, to the Northern Realms, to the isles of Skellige and beyond, his influence knows no bounds. You may be tempted to try to defy the diabolical trickster, but in the end all will play by his rules and all will bend to his will. He is Master Mirror, and it is he who decides how the story plays out.”

Source : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals