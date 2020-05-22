BIAS FX 2 mobile guitar tone app launches

BIAS FX 2 app has been designed by Positive Grid to provide musicians with the ultimate guitar tone app for iOS devices. The app is powered by the companies award-winning BIAS tone engine, and is packed with powerful tone shaping features including Guitar Match, Looper, LiveView, custom IRs, ToneCloud and more.

Key Features of the BIAS FX 2 app :

– Ultimate Tone Arsenal – build your dream rig with *101 effects, 35 amps, 25 cabs, 4 mics

– Dual Signal Path – create unique dual amp hybrid setups for your ultimate custom tone

– HD Sound Engine – explore hyper-realistic and detailed tones, backed by our award-winning BIAS tone engine

– Factory Presets – dial in your dream guitar tone in an instant with 77 pre-made rigs of all genres

– Guitar Match – turn your guitar into a collection of 20 legendary axes, right in your pocket!

– Looper – practice, record, overdub, and develop song ideas whenever inspiration strikes

– LiveView – single tap to switch up your rig instantly, with zero latency

– Impulse Response – load your favorite custom cab IR files for even more tonal possibilities

– Celestion Inside – access official-licensed Celestion cabs (IR) right within BIAS FX 2 Mobile (coming soon)

– BIAS Ecosystem – load all your favorite gear from BIAS AMP 2 & BIAS Pedal (coming soon) within the app

– ToneCloud – easily share & download custom guitar rigs and artist tones online

– IAA (inter-app audio) and AudioBus support

– Full MIDI support (coming soon)

– Tuner and metronome built in

– 9 expansion packs available for exploring all-new sounds (via in-app purchase)

Source : App Store

