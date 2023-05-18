Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons second update arrives May 23

ArenaNet has unveiled the release date of the second in a duo of complimentary updates for End of Dragons owners, which will be available on Tuesday, May 23. Entitled “What Lies Within“, players will be enticed into an intense quest to claw their way out from the ominous abyss of Gyala Delve. In partnership with the Jade Brotherhood and armed with hefty firepower, they are tasked to vanquish the Ravenous Wanderer, a foe exposed in the game’s February update, once and for all.

This gripping culmination of the Gyala Delve’s map-wide Guild Wars 2 meta event is not the update’s sole highlight. It also rolls out alongside an enticing assortment of new rewards. Among these spoils are a Special Ops armor set, the Mining Hand Drill mace, the Xunlai Nephrite Crusher hammer, a mini phoenix, and much more, promising to amplify the thrill of the gaming experience.

As this narrative arc reaches its dramatic close, the update also infuses Cantha on End of Dragon maps with a variety of fresh activities. Among these are exhilarating new adventures like the Jade Bot drone mode collection challenges, precision testing siege turtle target practice, and high-speed skiff races. Moreover, heart-stopping ambush events will start to unfold, with the formidable oni hot on the players’ trails across the expanses of Cantha.

Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons

“After investigating troubling rumors surrounding a Jade Brotherhood mining operation, the commander and allies uncover the source of the mine’s bizarre happenings. A wayward demon, found within the depths of the mine, is using its malevolent influence to torment its victims through manipulation of their most vulnerable memories. Armed with the knowledge of this discovery, and an invention designed to harness emotional energy, the commander and allies must face their literal and figurative demons to heal what lies within.”

Source : GW2



