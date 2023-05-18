Nocturnal adventure game launches June 7 on PS, Xbox, PC and Switch

Developers Sunnyside Games and publisher Dear Villagers, Edigger have announced that the side scrolling adventure game Nocturnal will officially launch in two weeks time and will be available to play on the PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X|S, PC systems and Nintendo Switch from June 7, 2023 onwards.

“After a difficult journey across a troubled sea, Ardeshir, soldier of the Enduring Flame, returns home to the island of Nahran, where everything is obscured by a peculiar Mist. To uncover the cause, you must wield the sacred flame of your ancestors and carve your way to the island’s center, where secret locations and powerful abilities await.”

Nocturnal adventure game

“As a soldier of the Enduring Flame, you must uncover the mystery of what happened to your order, battling any who stand between you and your goal: to free the island from the Darkness. After years of traveling, Ardeshir finds his native island covered in a mysterious fog. Carve your way with fire and steel to find out what happened to your people in this action-platformer game. You’re the only one who can discover the secrets that lie beyond the Mist. “

“Something sinister cloaks the island of Nahran, and whatever dwells within it devours everything in its path. To discover its source and bring an end to this chaos, you must fearlessly wade into the Mist’s depths. But be warned: one cannot survive in the Mist for long…”

Source : Steam



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals