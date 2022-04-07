Horizon Forbidden West collaboration with the Rijksmuseum

Game development studio Guerrilla creators of the new Horizon Forbidden West videogame recently launched exclusively on the PlayStation platform, has collaborated with the Rijksmuseum. “The Rijksmuseum has been a phenomenal collaborator over the past few years, from curating the selection to now. They are cordially inviting Horizon Forbidden West fans and art admirers alike to take the Aloy Tour at any time, and see the magnificent collection up close as displayed in the historic museum halls.”

The ten selected works are:

The Night Watch, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1642

Woman Reading a Letter, Johannes Vermeer, ca. 1663

Titus in a Monk’s Habit, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1660

Jeremiah Lamenting the Destruction of Jerusalem, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1630

Woman Reading Music, Han van Meegeren, 1935 – 1940

Selene and Endymion, Gerard de Lairesse, ca. 1680

A Ship on the High Seas Caught by a Squall, Known as ‘The Gust’, Willem van de Velde (II), ca. 1680

Lidded ewer for the Amsterdam Goldsmiths Guild, Adam van Vianen (I), 1614

Frenzy, Artus Quellinus (I) (attributed to), na 1648 – in of voor 1662

Bacchant, Adriaen de Vries, 1626

Collaboration with the Rijksmuseum

“At Guerrilla, they are always happy to showcase their Dutch roots to the international community. So when the opportunity presented itself to collaborate with the Rijksmuseum, they had to take it. Guerrilla’s Narrative Director Ben McCaw, Aloy Voice Actor Ashly Burch and Rijksmuseum’s Curatorial Assistant Denise Campbell share their story and thoughts on the artworks that were chosen to be featured during a pivotal moment in the story of Horizon Forbidden West.”

“Horizon Forbidden West is a 2022 action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. A sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, a young hunter of the Nora tribe, as she leads a band of companions on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects. “

To learn more about the collaboration between Guerrilla and Rijksmuseum jump over to the official PlayStation blog for more details by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals