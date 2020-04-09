Palit GamingPro GTX 1650 GDDR6 Series graphics cards announced

Palit Microsystems has announced the launch of its new GamingPro GTX 1650 Series graphics cards, equipped with NVIDIA Turing architecture. The full range of new GamingPro GTX 1650 Series graphics cards take the form of the GeForce GTX 1650 GP OC, GP, KalmX and StormX OC and StormX.

Features of the Palit GeForce GTX 1650 GP, KalmX and StormX :

– GamingPro series (GDDR6) is build with double fan, 2 DisplayPorts +1 HDMI outputs and one 6-pin power connector.

– KalmX (GDDR5) is build with passive cooler and with 2 DisplayPorts +1 HDMI outputs.

– StormX series (GDDR5) is build with single fan and with 1 DVI +1 HDMI outputs.

“The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 GamingPro series debuted with 4GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit memory interface. It is fabricated with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. Palit GeForce GTX 1650 GP series is build with a 6pin power connector which allow you to push your gaming performance average 10% faster than the GTX 1650 GDDR5 version on the latest games.”

“The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 GamingPro series debuted with 4GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit memory interface. It is fabricated with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. Palit GeForce GTX 1650 GP series is build with a 6pin power connector which allow you to push your gaming performance average 10% faster than the GTX 1650 GDDR5 version on the latest games.”

Source : Palit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals