Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard unveiled

Grammarly has announced that it is teaming up with Samsung and bringing its software to Samsung devices with Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard .

The new Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard feature will be available from November 2021, you can see more details below.

Today we’re delighted to announce another milestone in Grammarly’s mission to improve lives by improving communication: our new partnership with Samsung. Starting in November, Grammarly writing suggestions will be directly integrated within the Samsung native keyboard on Samsung devices with OneUI 4.0 software. Samsung users will be able to access grammar, punctuation, vocabulary, conciseness, and other Grammarly writing suggestions with no app installation required. Grammarly will be available on the Samsung S21 model to start, with more devices to be added in the coming months.

Mobile communication comes with its own set of challenges—we’ve all felt the frustration of noticing a mistake in a message moments after hitting send. For Samsung users, it’s now easier than ever to write confidently and professionally in any app. Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard can help ensure that every text, email, and post is clear, mistake-free, and professional. Grammarly’s suggestions are displayed in the quick correction strip located above the keyboard, allowing you to stay within your writing flow and apply your changes easily.

You can find out more information on this new partnership between Samsung and Grammarly at the link below.

Source Grammarly

