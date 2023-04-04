ADLINK Pocket AI portable, plug and play GPU accelerator

ADLINK has this week introduced a new piece of hardware to its range which will be available to preorder later this month and takes the form of the Pocket AI, “the first ever ultra-portable GPU accelerator to offer exceptional power at a cost-effective price point“. Designed to provide users with perfect power and performance balance from NVIDIA RTX GPU the small Pocket AI measures just 106 x 72 x 25 mm and weighs only 250g.

Other features include high functionality driven by NVIDIA CUDA X and accelerated libraries; quick, easy delivery for power via Thunderbolt 3 interface and USB PD and compatibility supported by NVIDIA developer tools.

“ADLINK is delighted to partner with NVIDIA, the industry leader in GPU technology, in developing this superior, portable accelerator for AI and professional visual computing applications. The partnership allows us to offer customers the most advanced technology and full support. NVIDIA’s dedication to innovation and excellence in GPU technology aligns perfectly with ADLINK’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions.”

GPU accelerator

– NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU, 4GB GDDR6

– 2048 NVIDIA CUDA cores / 64 NVIDIA Tensor Cores / 16 NVIDIA RT Cores

– 100 TOPS DENSE INT8 in inference

– 6.54 TFLOPS Peak FP32 performance

– NVIDIA CUDA X, RTX Software Enhancements

“The primary use case for this powerful eGPU will be AI development: from students and beginners still learning and validating knowledge, to experienced developers who are cultivating and demonstrating new concepts. In addition, professional graphics users will find Pocket AI very helpful for CAD 3D content and development; 2D illustration; and accelerated video processing. In embedded industrial applications, it can support 3D rendering; AI enhanced image processing; dynamic field use with scalable performance; and sensor fusion pairing on a mobile workstation. For example, applications such as medical imaging and augmented reality often need on demand, portable power.”

Source : ADLINK





