New GPD-XP modular handheld Android games console unveiled

Details of a new modular handheld Android games console have been released this week from Chinese hardware manufacturer GPD. The new Android games console will be aptly named the GPD XP and the modular design will allow you to equip the console with a range of different controllers and 4G LTE connectivity although the device will not allow you to make calls or send text messages and the 4G connection can only be used for data. The Android games console will be equipped with a 6.8 inch display and powered by a MediaTek G95 and/or Dimensity 900/G90T processor supported by 6 GB of RAM and equipped with 128 GB of internal storage.

The modular design will allow gamers to choose between standard Xbox style controls featuring dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, and X, Y, A, B buttons plus shoulder buttons which can also be swapped out if preferred with a smaller add-on with five buttons. The GPD XP games console features a 7,000 mAh battery and as soon more details are made available will keep you up to speed as always.

“The device is designed as a handheld game console rather than a phone, so there’s no earpiece mic or speaker for making calls, even over VoIP services and no support for phone calls or SMS, so if you do pop in a SIM card, you’ll only be able to use it for 4G data.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the GPD-XP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

