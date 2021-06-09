DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data, Save 10%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data is available in our deals store for $152.99, that’s a saving of 10% off off the regular price.

The DuoTurbo is GlocalMe’s latest sim-free portable WiFi that keeps you always connected at home or on the road. Designed and equipped with two modems to increase stability, DuoTurbo can handle any cluttered and diverse environment. It provides an immediate and reliable 4G LTE mobile Internet connection without any SIM card or roaming fee. With this small personal gadget, you could enjoy secure internet seamlessly on your road trip and share the network with your families. Data plans are always no contract and pay-as-you-go. With pioneer CloudSIM technology, GlocalMe chooses the best local network intelligently from all major mobile carriers and prevents network congestion or spotty issues. Place order now, and you will receive complimentary 1GB global data and 8GB North America data! Sim-Free Hotspot: No SIM card required with global coverage supporting all major mobile carriers network

No SIM card required with global coverage supporting all major mobile carriers network Innovative CloudSim Technology: Eliminates the hassle for SIM cards purchasing or swapping

Eliminates the hassle for SIM cards purchasing or swapping Dual-Modem: Allows WiFi continuity with seamless 4G failover

Allows WiFi continuity with seamless 4G failover Flexible Data Plan Options: Pay-as-you-go and always no contract with unlimited data plans starting as low as USD $1.59/day in the U.S

Pay-as-you-go and always no contract with unlimited data plans starting as low as USD $1.59/day in the U.S Easy Set-Up & Go: Manage device and data in the GlocalMe APP by turning on the device for immediate connection

Manage device and data in the GlocalMe APP by turning on the device for immediate connection Shareable Network: Connect up to 10 smart devices at the same time

Connect up to 10 smart devices at the same time Universal Compatibility: Covers more than 140 countries around the world

Covers more than 140 countries around the world Long-Lasting: Enjoy 13 hours battery life

Specs Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic outer case, electronic parts

Dimensions: 0.50″H x 4.96″L x 2.60″W

Weight: 5.2 oz

Display: 2.4″ touchscreen

Cellular frequencies LTE-FDD: band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/66 LTE-TDD: band 34/38/39/40/41 (194M) WCDMA: band 1/2/4/5/6/8/9/19 GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

Max speed: DL 150Mbps / UL 50Mbps (LTE)

Battery: 3,500mAh

Batter life: 13 hours

Input: DC 5V/2A

Ports: Type-C

App: GlocalMe

Number of device: 10

Countries covered: more than 140

Complimentary data: 9 GB

Dual-modem

Sim-free

Pocket-sized

Shareable data

Stable & secure network

Better coverage

Pay-as-you-go

No hidden charge

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes DuoTurbo 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with Complimentary 9GB Data

USB Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals