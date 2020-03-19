GPD Win Max performance and features revealed

GPD is this month revealed more details about performance of its new GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop which will soon be available to purchase. Powered by a 10th-gen Core i5-1035G7 quad-core Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus the small mini laptop has been specifically designed for gaming and offers dual joystick controls together with a D-Pad and ABXY control keys.

The Intel Core i5-1035G7 quad-core processor is supported by 16GB of LPDDR4-3733 RAM and storage takes the form of 512GB of NVMe. Connection on the mini laptop include Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.1 Type-A ports, while network and wireless connectivity is provided by 802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0b, and Gigabit Ethernet.

With regards performance GPD explains that the mini gaming laptop is capable of providing up to 60(ish) frames per second for recent titles including Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Devil May Cry 5 is expected to run at 18-35 fps. For more information on the performance jump over to the Liliputing website via the link below.

Specifications of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop :

Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen

CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads)

GPU Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU

TDP 15-25 watts

RAM 16GB LPDDR4-3733

Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280

Connectivity 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet

USB Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

Other ports HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC

Keyboard Backlit QWERTY + touchpad and game controller

Battery 57 Wh

Dimensions 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)

Weight 800 grams (1.8 pounds)

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

