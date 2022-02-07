Gordon Murray T33 supercar sold out

The Gordon Murray T33 supercar was made official last week and the company announced that 100 units of the car would be made.

It did not take long but all 11 units of the Gordon Murray T33 have all been sold, each one costing £1.37 million. The company has revealed that the first customer deliveries of the car will start in 2022.

The new t33 comes with a 3.9 litre V12 Cosworth designed engine and a carbon aluminium monocoque chassis.

The T.33 will be powered by a specially reconfigured version of the T.50 3.9-litre V12, co-designed with Cosworth, and already regarded as the finest-ever twelve-cylinder road car engine. The beautifully proportioned, aerodynamically efficient, timeless design of the T.33 will be built around a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture. Its overall targeted weight is less than 1100kg.

“With the T.33, our second all-new car, we gave ourselves a very clear brief: to create another timeless design. It has been designed and engineered to the same exacting standards as our T.50, with the same emphasis on driver focus, performance, lightweight and superlative, pure design, but the outcome is a very different motor car. This is a car where comfort, effortless performance and day to day usability are even more front and centre in its character.”

You can find out more details about the new Gordon Murray T33 supercar over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Gordon Murray, Autocar

