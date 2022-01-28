Gordon Murray T33 supercar unveiled

Gordon Murray has unveiled their latest supercar, the Gordon Murray T33 and there will be just 100 units of the car made.

The Gordon Murray T33 will cost £1.37 million before taxes and the first deliveries will start in 2024, the car comes with a 3.9 litre V12 that produces 615 PS.

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled the exciting all-new T.33. It is the second newly developed model from GMA and joins the T.50 and T.50s Niki Lauda in the line-up. The two-seat, mid-engined T.33 has been conceived, designed, and engineered without compromise to offer the ultimate blend of performance, comfort, on-road driving experience and everyday usability.

The T.33 will be powered by a specially reconfigured version of the T.50 3.9-litre V12, co-designed with Cosworth, and already regarded as the finest-ever twelve-cylinder road car engine. The beautifully proportioned, aerodynamically efficient, timeless design of the T.33 will be built around a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture. Its overall targeted weight is less than 1100kg.

“With the T.33, our second all-new car, we gave ourselves a very clear brief: to create another timeless design. It has been designed and engineered to the same exacting standards as our T.50, with the same emphasis on driver focus, performance, lightweight and superlative, pure design, but the outcome is a very different motor car. This is a car where comfort, effortless performance and day to day usability are even more front and centre in its character.”

