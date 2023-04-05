Gordon Murray T.33 Spider unveiled (Video)

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its latest car, the Gordon Murray T.33 Spider, which is a convertible version of their T.33 the car is powered by a 3.9 litre Cosworth GMA.2 V12 and the car produces 607 horsepower.

Just 100 units of the car will be made and each one will cost £1.8 million, apparently, half of these 100 units have already been sold, you can see the car being unveiled in the official video below.

The T.33 is engineered to be the world’s most beautiful and most accomplished two-seat supercar and, with two removable roof panels, the Spider offers an even more engaging, immersive driving experience. Staying true to Gordon Murray Automotive’s design language, the design of T.33 Spider is timeless, deeply influenced by Gordon’s fascination with cleanly styled and gorgeously proportioned ‘60s sports cars.

Yet from its cutting-edge aerodynamics, to its lightweight carbon fibre body, to the world’s finest V12 engine, it brims with the step-ahead technology for which Gordon’s heritage cars are famous.

When drawing a car I imagine what it’s going to feel like to sit in, and how it will feel to drive. So from the first sketch I knew that, with its open cockpit and the incredible Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine right behind you, the T.33 Spider would deliver a truly involving driving experience that’s quite unlike anything else.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE

