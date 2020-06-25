Google will delete location and search data after 18 months

Google has announced that it will automatically delete location and search data after 18 months, it will also delete your voice and YouTube history after 3 months.

This is part of new privacy measures that the company is introducing and these settings will now be on by default.

That’s why last year we introduced auto-delete controls, which give you the choice to have Google automatically and continuously delete your Location History, search, voice and YouTube activity data after 3 months or 18 months. We continue to challenge ourselves to do more with less, and today we’re changing our data retention practices to make auto-delete the default for our core activity settings.

Here’s how it works: Starting today, the first time you turn on Location History—which is off by default—your auto-delete option will be set to 18 months by default. Web & App Activity auto-delete will also default to 18 months for new accounts. This means your activity data will be automatically and continuously deleted after 18 months, rather than kept until you choose to delete it. You can always turn these settings off or change your auto-delete option.

You can find out more details about Google’s changes to their privacy for search, YouTube and more over at their website at the link below.

Source Google, Techmeme

