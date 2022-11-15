Google to pay $391.5 million to settle privacy lawsuit in the US

Google has agreed on a settlement of $391.5 million in a privacy lawsuit with 40 attorney generals in the US, this is related to location tracking.

Google has now made an announcement about the settlement and you can see what they had to say about it below.

Location information lets us offer you a more helpful experience when you use our products. From Google Maps’ driving directions that show you how to avoid traffic, to Google Search surfacing local restaurants and letting you know how busy they are, location information helps connect experiences across Google to what’s most relevant and useful.

These are just some ways that we have worked to provide more choice and transparency. Consistent with those improvements, we settled an investigation with 40 U.S. state attorneys general based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago. As well as a financial settlement, we will be making updates in the coming months to provide even greater controls and transparency over location data.

Google will be making some changes to how it uses and lets people know about location data and how it is used. this will include, simplified deletion of location data, an updated account setup, revamped information hubs, and more. You can find out full details about the changes over at Google’s website at the link below.

