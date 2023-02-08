Google to make Search safer with a number of changes

Google has announced that it plans to make Search safer with a number of changes. This will include an expanded safe search setting for all search results.

By default, Google will blur any explicit images in Search, if you want to view these images by deafult you will need to be over 18 and also signed into a Google account.

In the coming months, we’re expanding a safeguard to help protect you and your family from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search. SafeSearch filtering is already on by default for signed-in users under 18, but soon, a new setting will blur explicit imagery if it appears in Search results when SafeSearch filtering isn’t turned on. This setting will be the new default for people who don’t already have the SafeSearch filter turned on, with the option to adjust settings at any time.

This feature will become the default setting for people who do not have the SafeSearch feature turned on in Google.

Google also announced that it will be bringing more privacy protection to the Google app for Apple’s iOS platform, more details on this are below.

There are already many ways to protect your privacy in the Google app for iOS, from Incognito mode to a control that lets you quickly delete the last 15 minutes of saved Search history from your account. But soon, you’ll be able to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of your Google app, so that if someone has your device they won’t be able to open it and gain access to your data.

You can find out more information about all of the changes Google are making to make Search safer over at their website at the link below.

Source Google





