Google Tasks to get new features

Google has announced that it is bringing some changes and some new features to Google Tasks, this will make it easier to get tasks done and integrate it with other Google apps.

You will be able to add tasks from within Gmail and also from Chat and you will also be able to create a task from within the Calendar and more.

The ideal solution meets you where your thoughts and your productive moments happen — whether you’re in the midst of working on your laptop, making a to-do list on your phone, or just need a way to capture thoughts while on the go. This is why we’re making it easier for our products to work better together, no matter where or how you work.

Millions of people use Google to help them stay on top of their everyday to-dos across Google Assistant, Calendar and Tasks. Soon, we’ll be simplifying our task management solutions by migrating Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks. This means you will now have an easy way to view and manage all your to-dos in one place through Google Tasks, regardless of whether you create them using Assistant or Calendar.

You can find out more information about the changes and new features that are coming to Tasks at the link below.

Source Google



