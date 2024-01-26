Google releases new January Pixel feature drop

Google has announced the release of a new January feature drop for the Pixel smartphones, this update brings some new features which include the new Circle to Search feature that we saw with the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch.

Other new features included in this release are Magic Compose for Google Messages, the ability to respond with Photomoji, and more, Google is also releasing new Min Green color options for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Searching on your Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is getting easier with Circle to Search, rolling out January 31. Google AI unlocks a new way to search anything on your phone, without needing to switch apps. Just long press the Pixel home button or navigation bar and circle, highlight, scribble or tap what you see to get more information from Search, right where you are. Use it to find what clothes a creator wore in a video or get extra help with a tough crossword clue. And with multisearch’s latest AI-powered upgrades, you can ask a more complex question about an image you’re searching so it’s easier to learn more about the world around you, like whether a certain plant needs fertilizer.

Use Google’s generative AI technology to rewrite a drafted message in different styles with Magic Compose on Pixel 6 and newer. You can use this feature to make your messages more concise, professional or dramatic like Shakespeare himself. And this all happens on-device on Pixel 8 Pro, thanks to Gemini Nano, Google’s most efficient model built for on-device tasks.

You can find out more details about the latest Google Pixel feature drop over at Google’s website at the link below, we can expect these features to be released for other Pixel devices in the future.

Source Google



