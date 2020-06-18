Google Releases Android 11 Beta 1.5

Google recently released their first beta of Android 11 and now we have another update, this one is Android 11 Beta 1.5.

The new beta of Android 11 comes with some new features and a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Android 11 Beta 1 includes the final APIs and the official API 30 SDK for developers as well the latest optimizations and bug fixes. Beta 1 is also the first Android 11 release for early adopters who want to try out what’s coming in Android 11. This release is suitable for development, testing, and general use. Android 11 is still in active development, so the Android system and apps might not always work as expected.

As with previous versions, Android 11 includes behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy. In some cases, these can affect apps until they are updated to support Android 11, so you might see impacts ranging from minor issues to more significant functionality limitations. In general, most apps will work as expected, as will most APIs and features, but please review the known issues listed below to get a better idea of what to expect.

You can find out more details about what is new in the new Android 11 beta 1.5 over at Google at the link below.

