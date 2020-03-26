Google Podcasts app lands on the iPhone and iPad

Google has announced that it Google Podcasts app is now available on the iPhone and iPad, Google has launched the app on Apple’s iOS platform.

The app comes with a range of features designed to help you check out your favorite podcasts and also to discover new ones.

But you should be able to find new favorites in minutes, not years. We’ve redesigned the Google Podcasts app to make it easier to discover podcasts you’ll love, build your list of go-to podcasts, and customize your listening. To support listeners on more platforms, we’re also bringing Google Podcasts to iOS for the first time and adding support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts for Web. Regardless of the platform you’re using, your listening progress will sync across devices, and you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off.

The new app is organized around three tabs: Home, Explore and Activity. The Home tab features a feed of new episodes and gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you select an episode you want to listen to, you’ll now see topics or people covered in that podcast, and you can easily jump to Google Search to learn more.

You can find out more details about the new Google Podcasts app over at Google at the link below, the app is now available to download from the Apple App Store.

