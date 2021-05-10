Google Play will gets new privacy features for App transparency

Google is planning to add more privacy transparency to Apps with Google Play in the future and they have announced that apps will get new privacy labels.

Apple recently launched its new App Transparency feature with the launch of iOS 14.5, this lets you know when an app is tracking you.

The new Google app transparency will tell you a range of things about and app and its privacy settings so you know exactly what the app is doing with your information.

Developers agree that people should have transparency and control over their data. And they want simple ways to communicate app safety that are easy to understand and help users to make informed choices about how their data is handled. Developers also want to give additional context to explain data use and how safety practices could affect the app experience. So in addition to the data an app collects or shares, we’re introducing new elements to highlight whether:

The app has security practices, like data encryption The app follows our Families policy The app needs this data to function or if users have choice in sharing it The app’s safety section is verified by an independent third-party The app enables users to request data deletion, if they decide to uninstall

You can find out more details about exactly what Google has planned for privacy with the Google Play apps over at the Android Developers blog at the link below.

Source Android Developers

