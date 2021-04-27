This is how App tracking transparency works on iOS 14.5 (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 14.5 software update is now live and the update comes with some major changes to privacy on the iPhone.

If an app is tracking you then you will now be told that that app is tracking you and also given the option to turn this tracking off.

You can find out more details about tracking on your device in the Privacy section of settings by going to Settings > Privacy > Tracking. You can then choose to allow apps to request to track you. If an app wants to track you they will have to notify you, you can then choose to decline this.

If you want to opt out of all tracking on apps completely then go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking and turn the Allow Apps to request to track you setting to off.

Source Apple/ YouTube

