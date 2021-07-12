Google Play services updates are stopping for Android Jelly Bean devices

Google has announced that it plans to stop updating Google Play services for Android Jelly Bean devices. The news was announced on their Android Developers website.

Android Jelly Bean was released 9 years ago, so it make sense for Google to stop supporting it, the number of devices running the software is low.

The Android Jelly Bean (JB) platform was first released 9 years ago and as of July 2021, the active device count is below 1%. Since then Android has released a lot of improvements and features which are not all backported to Jelly Bean. This results in increased developer and QA time spent on new features that require special handling. Consequently, we are deprecating support for JB in future releases of Google Play services. For devices running JB, Google will no longer update the Play Services APK beyond version 21.30.99, scheduled for the end of August 2021.

The Google Play services SDKs contain the interfaces to the functionality provided by the Google Play services APK, which runs as background services. The functionality required by the current, released SDK versions is already present on JB devices with Google Play services and will continue to work without change.

You can find out more information about Google’s plans to stop supporting Android Jelly Bean devices over at their developer website at the link below.

Source Google

