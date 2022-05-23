Google Pixel Watch, more details revealed

Google recently announced that they are launching a smartwatch this year, the Google Pixel Watch. They have not revealed many specifications about the device as yet, all we know is that it will launch sometime this fall.

Now it looks like we have some information on some of the specifications of this new Google smartwatch, the device will apparently feature a Samsung Exynos 9110 processor and also a co-processor as well.

The second processor could be used to power an always-on display on the device, and also be used for some sensors as well. This means that the main CPU is only used when you are using features on the smartwatch.

The new Google Pixel Watch may also come with around 2GB of RAM and it will apparently come with 32GB of built-in storage.

It will come with Fitbit fitness features built-in and it will apparently have the same sensor array on the rear as the Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Luxe. This will allow for a range of health monitoring features including ECG, bloody Oxygen, and more.

We are looking forward to finding out more information on the new Google smartwatch, as yet we do not have an exact launch date for the device, all we know is that it is coming this fall.

Source 9 to 5 Google, GSM Arena

