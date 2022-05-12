Google Pixel Watch unveiled at I/O

Google has unveiled its first smartwatch at Google I/O, the Google Pixel Watch and it will launch later this year with the Pixel 7 smartphones.

We now know what the new Pixel Watch smartwatch will look like it will come with Wear OS 3 and it will feature an updated UI. It will also come with Health and fitness tracking from Fitbit built-in.

Building on our ambient computing vision, we’re focused on how Pixel devices can be even more helpful to you — now and in the future. Today, we gave a preview of our new Google Pixel Watch — the first watch we’ve built inside and out. It has a bold circular, domed design, a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel and customizable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you’ll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools — right on your wrist. Google Pixel Watch is a natural extension of the Pixel family, providing help whenever and wherever you need it. It will be available this fall, and we’ll share more details in the coming months.

You can find out more information about the new Google Pixel Watch at the link below, the device will launch this fall with the new Google smartphones.

Source Google

